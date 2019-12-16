See Tom Cruise reprise his role in 'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer

Fans of the “Top Gun” can fulfill their need — their need for speed — by watching the trailer for the sequel that is more than 30 years in the making.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as seasoned naval aviator Pete "Maverick” Mitchell, in “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the original 1986 film. In the new picture, he will no longer be playing the roguish fighter with something to prove and instead he will be playing a matured veteran instructor teaching a fresh generation of dogfighters mostly unfamiliar with his past.

Cruise shared the trailer on Twitter with the simple five-word caption: “See you in the sky.” The tweet has since been shared nearly 12,000 times and liked more than 36,000 times. “Looks great!! Can’t wait,” one user responded. “Take all my coins!” wrote another.

While the latest release of the movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is expected to hit big, it will have some competition. The original 1986 film raked in $180 million in U.S. sales.

