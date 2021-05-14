Expand / Collapse search
REAL ESTATE

Tom Cruise sells Colorado home for nearly $40M

The 320-acre property has a nearly-10,000-square foot main home and a guest house

Tom Cruise has let go of a Colorado property.

The "Top Gun" star, 58, has unloaded the home for $39.5 million – the exact asking price – after just two months on the market, Fox Business has learned.

The property on a 320-acre spread features seven bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, according to an online listing from Sotheby's Realty.

Located in Telluride, the property was custom-built with privacy in mind. The main home is "nearly" 10,000-square feet, while a three-bedroom guest home brings the total size to 11,512 square feet.

Tom Cruise has sold a property in Telluride, Colo., for $395 million. (Brett Sreckengost)

"Enveloped in mountain majesty and boasting extensive forested trails, this secluded estate – accessed via a scenic one-mile drive from a secure gated entry – is only minutes from historic downtown Telluride for world-class skiing and golf," says the listing.

The property also features two fireplaces, a fitness center, a recreational area and an outdoor terrace.

The 320-acre property features a nearly 10,000-sqaure foot main house and a three-bedroom guest house. (Joshua Johnson)

The majority of the home is covered in cabin-style floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, ceilings and floors, save for the stone fireplaces.

The spacious kitchen features an island with multiple sinks, a large stove, oven and refrigerator and a dishwasher.

The property has seven bedrooms and nine full bathrooms. (Joshua Johnson)

The home also contains a cozy den area with wall-to-wall bookshelves and space for a television.

The dining room can seat at least eight while several sitting areas and a grand room offer plenty of space for guests.

The home contains a recreational room, fitness center and a three-car garage. (Joshua Johnson)

A three-car garage is also attached to the main home, which also features stunning views of the surrounding mountains and trees.

Fox Business' James Leggate contributed to this report.