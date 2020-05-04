Tom Cruise, Elon Musk's SpaceX plan first movie shot in space: Report

Elon Musk’s aviation firm SpaceX and actor Tom Cruise are in early talks with NASA on a project to shoot the first-ever feature film in space, according to a report Monday.

The action-adventure film would put Cruise on board a real SpaceX vessel, Deadline reported. At present, there is no Hollywood studio attached to the project and few other details are available.

Representatives for SpaceX and NASA did not immediately return a request for comment.

If it proceeds, the film would build on Cruise’s reputation for performing high-profile stunts on set. As the star of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, the 57-year-old actor has scaled the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, clung to a plane during takeoff and leaped from rooftop to rooftop.

SpaceX is one of several firms contracted to develop equipment in NASA’s “Artemis” project, which aims to return astronauts to the moon by the year 2024. Musk's firm is developing the “Starship” lander as part of that initiative. A SpaceX Dragon shutter will deliver astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station later this month.

Additionally, SpaceX, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic are vying to launch commercial space flights for civilians in the coming years. Musk has identified trips to Mars as the company’s long-term goal.

Cruise isn’t the first celebrity linked to spaceflight aspirations. Virgin Galactic has already sold $250,000 tickets for 90-minute suborbital flights to Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber, according to Reuters.

