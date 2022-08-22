Tom Brady's Autograph launches new interactive experience

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady's non-fungible token (NFT) platform Autograph.io is launching "Signature Experiences", a new interactive program designed to create the fan club of the future.

Signature Experiences will kick off with the launch of The Huddle on Sept. 8, which will bring fans into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's inner circle. Fans can join The Huddle by purchasing a $750 "Season Ticket" NFT that will dynamically change with each Tampa Bay victory throughout the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Members of the Huddle will be able to join other members for exclusive regional events in Atlanta (10/9), Los Angeles (11/6), and Boston (12/11) tied to local games and an end-of-the-season party in Tampa Bay with Brady to celebrate the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

They will also be given invite-only access to digital vents such as livestreams and insider content featuring special guests and community creators and will be eligible to redeem a complimentary piece of BRADY brand merchandise as a welcome gift. Additionally Season Ticket holders will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed designs for an exclusive piece of BRADY Brand x Autograph merchandise.

The Huddle also provides access to additional NFTs to celebrate noteworthy moments throughout Tom Brady’s season and proof-of-attendance NFTs after participating in key events.

TOM BRADY, ROB GRONKOWSKI WERE ABOUT TO COME TO RAIDERS BEFORE JON GRUDEN NIXED IT, UFC'S DANA WHITE SAYS

Autograph.io, founded in 2021, offers digital collectibles from famous athletes and entertainers, including Brady, Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Abel Tesfaye, known professionally as the Weeknd.

Brady told FOX Business the Signature Experiences program is an opportunity to reward and engage with fans in an innovative way.

"Fandom has existed in the same paradigm for a long time, and we believe that Web3 technology is an opportunity to reshape the connections between teams, players, icons, and their fan communities, creating a more connected and rewarding experience," he explained. "I love what we have been able to do so far at Autograph and I know this is only the beginning."

TOM BRADY'S BORED APE NFT ISN'T PROFITING ANYTIME SOON WITH ITS DRASTIC DROP IN VALUE

In addition to its collaboration with Brady, Autograph.io plans to launch additional Signature Experiences partnerships with other icons across sports, entertainment, music and art.

In January, Autograph.io raised $170 million in a Series B funding round led by venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins.

In July 2021, the company raised $35 million during a Series A financing round co-led by Velvet Sea Ventures and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo's 01A.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Autograph.io's board of directors include Tesfaye, FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Apple's senior vice president of services Eddy Cue, Haun Ventures founder Katie Haun, Andreesen Horowtiz general partners Arianna Simpson and Chris Dixon and Kleiner Perkins general partner Ilya Fushman.