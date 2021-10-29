Tom Brady thanks wife Gisele Bündchen for putting career on hold

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged that his wife put her career on hold for more than a decade to raise their family as he went on to achieve major milestones in his own career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the comments during his SiriusXM podcast "Let’s Go!," just two days after making history as the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes and then tacking on two more in Tampa Bay’s 38-3 rout over Chicago on Sunday.

During the episode, Brady credits his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, as a huge reason why he has been able to live out his dream.

"In the end, you gotta be supported by the right people," he said. "I married the right woman."

Brady explained that Bündchen "held down the house for a long time now … she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida," he added.

Meanwhile, Brady also acknowledged that "there’s things that she wants to accomplish" and that "it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’

In total, the 44-year-old has seven Super Bowl rings, 602 touchdown passes and 81,479 yards passing.

Brady has been playing for more than two decades and had previously indicated that he had hoped to play until at least 45 years old, according to Forbes. That's less than a year away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report