Tom Brady says post-NFL life is about ‘building trust’ as he makes business play with Hertz

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady may have retired from the gridiron, but he’s hardly stepped away from competition.

The NFL legend is now channeling the discipline and strategy that defined his career into the business world – building partnerships, backing innovation, and, as he puts it, focusing on earning consumers’ trust as he tackles his post-football chapter.

"Throughout my career, I’ve always tried to be consistent, reliable and prepared," Brady told Fox News Digital, "qualities that build confidence. Everything I do now, whether it’s sports, business or partnerships like this one, I want to bring that same level of trust to the table."

After teaming up with car rental company Hertz in 2021, Brady has returned to collaborate with the brand, this time spotlighting its new online car-buying platform. A 30-second ad shows Brady using the service and poking fun at inflatable tube figures now "looking for new work."

ELECTRONIC ARTS GOING PRIVATE IN MAJOR $55B BUYOUT DEAL FROM INVESTOR GROUP

"I want to work with great companies that are forward-thinking, innovative and customer-focused and Hertz Car Sales is doing something really smart – they’re making car buying easier, more transparent and fully online," Brady told Fox News Digital.

"When I first started driving, buying a car meant spending hours at a dealership. Now, you can do it all online, from browsing to financing to purchase if you want. It’s a whole new level of convenience," he added. "That's how buying a car should be these days – easy and hassle-free."

Times have changed since Brady bought his first car: a Dodge Dart which he inherited from his sister for $500.

"At the time [it] was all the money I had. It definitely wasn’t glamorous, but it gave me freedom and independence, and that meant a lot to me back then. I think Hertz has a few better options in their inventory to choose from," Brady recalled for Fox Digital.

Today, many athletes are viewed not just as sports figures but as lifestyle brands. Beyond Hertz, Brady has built his own ventures, including wellness company TB12, content studio 199 Productions and web3 firm Autograph.

As of October 2024, Forbes estimated Brady’s net worth at more than $512 million. He said athletes finding business success outside of sports is "definitely part of the landscape now."

Image 1 of 3

"Athletes have platforms that go beyond the game, and with that comes responsibility. I try to stay authentic," Brady told Digital.

He added that he tries to "focus on things I genuinely care about, like health, performance and innovation. That’s how I navigate it: by staying true to who I am and what I believe in."

This campaign comes as Americans weigh big purchases carefully. An April survey from Redfin found nearly one in four Americans canceled plans for large buys like a home or car, while one in three delayed those purchases altogether.

Known for making some of his toughest calls under pressure on the field, Brady shared words of advice for those uncertain about making big purchases. He reflected on the process of buying his first home, admitting he had some hesitation before committing.

"It felt like such a huge responsibility and a real leap into the next stage of life. I remember going back and forth on whether it was the right time, the right place. What helped me decide was realizing that sometimes you have to trust the preparation you’ve put in, and trust that you’re ready for the next step, even if it feels a little uncomfortable," Brady said to Fox News Digital.

"I think people are being smart and thoughtful, which is a good thing. My advice is to do your homework and go with a company that gives you confidence," Brady continued. "Hertz Car Sales offers well-maintained pre-owned vehicles that are competitively priced so you can make a decision you feel good about."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Although the football great called his last play in the NFC Wild Card playoff game in 2023, Brady noted that his business endeavors fuel a new type of challenge.

"I was talking to someone about this the other day, and everyone is always making fun of me on set because they’re used to me commanding a huddle, and reciting a 30-word play call from memory without any trouble… but sometimes I can’t remember a one-sentence line when it’s time to roll cameras," Brady told Digital.

"It’s a different kind of competition – building something, connecting with people and making their lives better," Brady pointed out. "It’s exciting to be part of partnerships like this one that are reshaping industries and making a big purchase like buying a car easier than ever before."