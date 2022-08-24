Tom Brady 'all for' Rob Gronkowski modeling quarterback's underwear line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady expressed support for former teammate Rob Gronkowski's interest in modeling for the BRADY brand underwear line.

"If Gronk wants to model our underwear, I’m all for it," Brady told FOX Business in an email. "He has never been shy about showing off his physique."

Gronkowski, a former tight end for the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots, previously talked about the prospect in an interview with ESPN in July.

"I'm gonna take pictures in my clothes, in my Brady clothes and send it to him and ask if he needs a model," Gronkowski said at the time. "Maybe he can hire me. That'd be great."

Gronkowski's comments came about a month after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

In December, The BRADY Brand announced name, image and likeness deals with 10 college athletes.

They include Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Villanova men’s basketball player Jermaine Samuels Jr., Maryland men’s basketball player Julian Reese, Michigan men’s tennis player Andrew Fenty, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, Louisville baseball player Henry Davis, Boston College hockey player Jack St. Ivany and UCLA men’s tennis player Patrick Zahraj.

Brady told FOX Business on Tuesday that the sports apparel company will continue to grow its roster of brand ambassadors with a focus on "the next generation of great athletes."

"Partnering with NIL athletes has been one of the most rewarding processes for me," he said in an email. "I’ve been in their shoes, and I know how hard they work to put themselves in a position to succeed. Each of our NIL athletes want to go out and accomplish what their goals and dreams are. They want to achieve their best and we are here to support that."

He added that a lot of the BRADY brand's content is "community made and driven" and that his team is always looking for people who embody the brand's values.

On Monday, Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp following an 11-day absence for personal reasons.

Tampa Bay’s season begins Sept. 11 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.