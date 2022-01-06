To-Go drinks making a comeback in New York

A popular program that came about in the early days of the initial outbreak of coronavirus cases in 2020 is coming back to New York.

To-go cocktails are returning.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday during her first State of the State address in Albany, according to WNBC-TV.

"We’re also going to do something our bars and restaurants have been asking for, to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks, a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year," she said. "So, cheers, New York."

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused many restaurants and bars across the state to curtailed hours or shut down for periods altogether.

The industry is dealing with staffing shortages as well as nervous indoor diners.

To-go drinks were served-up by bars and restaurants as the state emerged from the early days of lockdown in 2020.

The program came to an end in June, when state lawmakers let the emergency regulation expire.

It's not clear if the new regulation will be permanent.