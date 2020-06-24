Tipsy Topple revamps Jenga with jello shot compartments

Fans of Hasbro’s classic game Jenga can get their hands on an adult version from Tipsy Topple, which measures 2.7 feet when fully stacked and has jello shot compartments built into its blocks.

The revamped game was first reported by Hearst’s lifestyle website Best Products on Monday, however, Google metadata shows that a new listing for the product on Etsy was added June 20. It has sold more than 315 units thus far and has a five-star rating from reviewers.

Customers who purchase the Tipsy Topple Giant Jello Shot Tower are being treated to pinewood blocks that can hold 2-ounce cups of jello. Six of these blocks have space for one cup of jello, while six other blocks have space for two cups.

In total, there are 56 extra-large blocks to stack until the tower tumbles. For competitive players, the tower can exceed 5.5 feet in height, according to the company’s product description.

The game provides its own set of drinking rules, though it also encourages players to create their own. Non-alcoholic jello shots can be used for players who are under the age of 21.

A carrying case is included so the game can be easily transported whether players are indoors or outdoors.

Tipsy Topple Giant Jello Shot Tower retails for $119.99.

FOX Business reached out to Tipsy Topple for comment on its product and whether the coronavirus pandemic has impacted sales, but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

The company appears to have made its social media accounts during the height of the coronavirus with a Facebook post dating back to March 8 and an Instagram post dating back to April 24. So far, Tipsy Topple has a combined social media following of more than 1,870 users.

