How to avoid inflation, save money when booking travel this summer

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles shared her top tips on avoiding inflation when booking travel this summer.

RISING GAS PRICES AFFECTING OVER HALF OF CONSUMERS' SUMMER PLANS

MISTY BELLES: So a couple of things you can look for. Right now, there are multi-night stays are multi-promotion. So stay two nights, get a third night free, stay for the fifth night free. So if you're not looking to move around, you can actually look for those kinds of promotions and save some on your hotels. Also, look for prepaid rates because those are going to usually save you some money. Just make sure you read the fine print because a lot of them don't have a cancelation policy attached to them. There are other things you can do too, like we recommend working with a travel advisor. I'll just tell you from the Virtuoso perspective, our hotels and resorts program can save you up to $550 a night because of the value added amenities that cost the consumer nothing additional to book that way. It's just an additional advantage you have working through a travel advisor who has access to those kinds of programs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: