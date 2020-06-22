New Krispy Kreme snacks available at Walmart

Krispy Kreme and Walmart have partnered to sell the company’s new Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers in retail snack aisles across the U.S., the doughnut chain announced Monday morning.

Walmart locations will begin selling the two treats starting June 22 as well as online starting on a July date to be announced.

“For over 80 years, fans all across America have asked us to bring the great taste of Krispy Kreme to their neighborhood," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. “Now, with the help of our partners at Walmart we are able to do just that.”

The Krispy Kreme Doughnut Bites are bite-sized doughnut holes that come in a box of 20 for $3.97. Available flavors are signature glazed, chocolate and apple cinnamon.

Krispy Kreme Mini Crullers are mini crullers that come in a package of eight for $3.97 or a 12-ounce box for $3.88.

Krispy Kreme and Walmart are launching a virtual grand opening Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. EST to celebrate the new snack items. Games, entertainment and surprise celebrity guest appearances will take place during this virtual grand opening.

Forty participants will also be entered for a chance to win free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year.

Outside of the two companies’ celebration for the Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers, Krispy Kreme is launching seasonal flavors for the summer at Walmart, including Strawberry Doughnut Bites and Lemon Crullers.

