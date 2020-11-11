TikTok testing charity fundraising option from user profiles

TikTok is testing a feature that will allow users to make charitable donations, a spokesperson has confirmed for FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

The tentative option was first noticed by social media industry commentator and consultant Matt Navarra, who shared screenshots of what it looks like from his profile Tuesday afternoon.

TIKTOK TO REACH ESTIMATED 1.2B USERS IN 2021: STUDY

“New! TikTok lets you show your support for a non-profit org on your profile,” he tweeted while giving a hat tip to another Twitter user who goes by the handle “Sphinx.”

When users are provided the option to choose a charity, they can choose from a selection of non-profits, some of which include the American Cancer Society, ASPCA, Black Girls Code, British Red Cross and CDC Foundation.

After an organization is chosen, its name will appear in red text on a user’s profile along with a heart emoji.

CHINA'S BYTEDANCE CHALLENGES TRUMP'S TIKTOK DIVESTITURE ORDER

A TikTok spokesperson told FOX Business that the video-focused app is in the early stages of its testing but it has made this move to help users support causes closest to their heart.

The app’s donation service is being managed by Tiltify, a leading charity fundraising platform for content creators. Tiltify is working with an unspecified third-party processor, according to the fine print displayed in TikTok’s donation window.

TikTok went public with its Tiltify partnership in late April, which coincided with the launch of its “Donation Stickers.”

TIKTOK EXPANDS SONY MUSIC PARTNERSHIP TO INCLUDE MORE SONGS

Since then, TikTok users have been able to place red stickers that encourage viewers to donate to causes through videos they upload or through TikTok LIVE streams.

“We know that the boundless creativity and goodwill of the TikTok community has the power to impact the world and make it a more joyful and safe place,” a press release sent out at that time reads.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Although many social media platforms have upped charitable initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic, few allow users to add charities directly onto their profiles.

Facebook notably rolled out a “Donate Now” button in 2013 and eventually developed a full-fledged fundraising tool that allows users to raise donations for a charity of their choice on their birthday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS