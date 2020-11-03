TikTok expands Sony Music partnership to include more songs

TikTok users could have even more music to choose from on the platform.

On Monday, the app announced that it is expanding its partnership with Sony Music, which means users can continue to make videos with Sony-licensed songs and even more music could be available.

The announcement didn’t name the specifics of the agreement, but it did say that TikTok users would be able to use a wide range of song clips “from Sony Music’s massive catalog of current hits, cutting edge new releases, emerging favorites, iconic classics and deep cuts from every genre of music.”

The agreement also means that TikTok will promote Sony’s artists and their music, according to the announcement.

The two companies said they will collaborate to “support greater levels of TikTok user personalization and creativity on the platform, and drive new and forward-looking opportunities for fan engagement with SME’s artists and music,” the announcement said.

"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Sony Music so that we can continue to work together to connect the incredible roster of Sony artists in the US and across the globe to new audiences and harness the power of TikTok,” Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music, said in a statement.

“Especially during this time when the artist community is challenged to find new ways to reach fans with their music, we are committed to working together to do just that,” Obermann added.

According to a report from TechCrunch, TikTok signed a short-term deal with Sony earlier this year, as well as short-term deals with Universal and Warner.

It is unclear whether TikTok will be expanding its deals with Universal and Warner.

