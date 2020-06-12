TikTok user accuses Brandy Melville on racial discrimination, fat shaming

A former Brandy Melville employee has accused the fashion retailer of racism and fat-shamin in a series of videos on the social media site, TikTok.

As of Friday evening, Callie had posted 16 videos, the first of which had been viewed more than 6.5 million times, about her experiences working at Brandy Melville and others in which she was answering people’s questions.

In the videos, she explained how the employees were asked not to wear makeup and that they were given a script for how to answer customers who couldn’t fit into the store’s “one size fits all” clothing. In one video, she said “fatphobic” and “racist comments” were made “all the time,” while she was working there.

Brandy Melville did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment regarding her allegations.

On May 24, user calliejeanxo posted the first video about her experiences working at the retailer, which she said she did for three months in 2013.

In that video, she explained how she was hired as a 17-year-old with no work experience and just two weeks in, another person walked in asking for a job. Although she didn’t say where exactly she worked, in a subsequent video she explained she worked on the West Coast.

Callie said she asked for the person’s resume and brought it to her boss.

“My boss looks at it for like half a second and she had all this amazing stuff on there and she goes, ‘What does she look like?’” Callie said in the video.

Callie explained she had a difficult time describing the woman and finally her boss asked: “What race is she?”

In the video, Callie said she told her boss the woman was Asian and after taking a quick look at the woman, told Callie to tell her “No, tell her we’re not hiring.”

In the same video, Callie said the store managers shamed employees based on their body type.

She said one employee who was “bigger than the rest of us,” had to stay behind the cash register counter “so no one could see her body.”

“It was so f---ed up,” she said.

But Brandy Melville isn’t the only retailer being accused of discriminatory practices. On Thursday, Anthropologie addressed allegations that employees used the codename “Nick” for black shoppers in its stores.

In an Instagram post, the retailer wrote: “Regarding allegations of racial profiling, we have never and will never have a code word based on a customer's race or ethnicity.”

