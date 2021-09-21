Tiger Woods, Autograph, DraftKings launching exclusive NFT collection

Golf legend Tiger Woods is partnering with NFT platform Autograph on a digital collection that will be sold exclusively on DraftKings Marketplace.

"Autograph's team is at the forefront of digital collectibles and enhancing the fan experience around NFTs, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the new era of collecting," Woods said in a statement. "It will enable me to grow closer to my fan base and I'm looking forward to seeing that all fans have the opportunity to participate."

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a unique digital token that can turn any item in the digital world, from tweets to Gifs to videos, into a collectible asset. Like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, NFTs are sold and bought via the blockchain. Non-fungible tokens verify authenticity and ownership by encrypting the creator's signature on the blockchain.

The Premier edition NFT collection, which will offer thousands of Tiger's digital collectibles, will be available for purchase starting at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. A second Signed edition, which will offer less than 300 total digital collectibles in its entire batch, will be available at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Sept. 28. Queues for each sale will open at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Prices for the digital collectibles, which are co-designed by Woods, range between $12 and $1,500.

Woods is the latest sports celebrity to get into the NFT craze. Other sports icons featured in Autograph's Preseason Access Collection include Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles.

Each owner of a Preseason Access Pass NFT, regardless of edition, will be granted preferential access to a future NFT drop from Autograph.