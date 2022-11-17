Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment

Taylor Swift ticket fiasco: Ticketmaster cancels public sale of 'The Eras Tour' due to high demand

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' became available on Tuesday

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Ticketmaster has canceled the public sale of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" after high demand in the pre-sales.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," Ticketmaster shared Thursday on Twitter.

Tennesee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster due to the amount of issues raised by customers throughout the Swift pre-sales.

"Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated," his office tweeted Wednesday.

Fourteen million people attempted to buy Taylor Swift pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, the CEO of Ticketmaster's largest shareholder has claimed.

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, opened up about the ticket fiasco during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk on the Steet." Verified fans were given codes to enter the Ticketmaster pre-sale on Tuesday, but many claimed their codes did not work.

"It’s a function of Taylor Swift. The site was supposed to open up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans," Maffei said. "We had 14 million people hit the site, including bots, which are not supposed to be there."

The demand "could have filled 900 stadiums," he said.

Taylor Swift red carpet

A Live Nation shareholder claimed 14 million people attempted to purchase Taylor Swift presale tickets on Tuesday ahead of the pop star's "The Eras Tour." (Getty Images / Getty Images)

SPOTIFY CROWNS TAYLOR SWIFT'S ‘MIDNIGHTS’ AS MOST-STREAMED ARTIST, MOST-STREAMED ALBUM

Many fans sat in the Ticketmaster queue for hours waiting to get Swift tickets. The ticket-selling site paused the Central Standard Time queues, delayed the West Coast times and pushed the Capital One presale to Wednesday to accommodate the demand.

Screenshot of Ticketmaster

High demand for Taylor Swift concert tickets led Ticketmaster to delay the West Coast pre-sale. (Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Ticketmaster during Taylor Swift's presale

A fan who had been sent a verified code was told the Ticketmaster account wasn't linked to the Verified Fan sale. (Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift's public sale

Many fans sat in the Ticketmaster queue and were told they would need to start the process over. (Fox News Digital / Fox News)

"If Chick Fil A was in charge of the Ticketmaster queue I would've had Taylor Swift tickets within MINUTES just saying," a Twitter user wrote.

"sitting in the Ticketmaster queue while its paused really has me wishing i never heard a Taylor swift song in my life and that i didn't know who she was," another user added.

"This exceeded every expectation," Maffei explained. He noted that Swift's lack of concerts since her "Reputation" tour — which ran from May to November 2018 — could have contributed to the high demand.

Taylor Swift at Reputation tour

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her "Reputation" stadium tour at Wembley Stadium in London on June 23, 2018. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS / Getty Images)

Taylor Swift on stage

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her "Reputation" stadium tour in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 5, 2018. (Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS / Getty Images)

Swift had been set to perform the "Lover Fest" tour in 2020, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, Swift has released three new albums: "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights."

Midnights

Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," was released on Oct. 21. (The Associated Press / AP Newsroom)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Many fans took to the internet to criticize Ticketmaster's handling of the pre-sales, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010, a move which has been criticized as creating a monopoly.

"Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s [sic] merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned [sic] in. Break them up," she tweeted.

However, Maffei defended the Live Nation and Ticketmaster merger.

"Though AOC may not like every element of our business, interestingly, AEG, our competitor, who is the promoter for Taylor Swift, chose to use us because, in reality, we are the largest and most effective ticket seller in the world," he said. "Even our competitors want to come on our platform."

Taylor Swift says hello to fans

Taylor Swift fans were disappointed in the experience with Ticketmaster. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS