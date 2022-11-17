Taylor Swift ticket fiasco: Ticketmaster cancels public sale of 'The Eras Tour' due to high demand

Ticketmaster has canceled the public sale of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" after high demand in the pre-sales.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," Ticketmaster shared Thursday on Twitter.

Tennesee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster due to the amount of issues raised by customers throughout the Swift pre-sales.

"Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated," his office tweeted Wednesday.

Fourteen million people attempted to buy Taylor Swift pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, the CEO of Ticketmaster's largest shareholder has claimed.

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, opened up about the ticket fiasco during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk on the Steet." Verified fans were given codes to enter the Ticketmaster pre-sale on Tuesday, but many claimed their codes did not work.

"It’s a function of Taylor Swift. The site was supposed to open up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans," Maffei said. "We had 14 million people hit the site, including bots, which are not supposed to be there."

The demand "could have filled 900 stadiums," he said.

Many fans sat in the Ticketmaster queue for hours waiting to get Swift tickets. The ticket-selling site paused the Central Standard Time queues, delayed the West Coast times and pushed the Capital One presale to Wednesday to accommodate the demand.

"If Chick Fil A was in charge of the Ticketmaster queue I would've had Taylor Swift tickets within MINUTES just saying," a Twitter user wrote.

"sitting in the Ticketmaster queue while its paused really has me wishing i never heard a Taylor swift song in my life and that i didn't know who she was," another user added.

"This exceeded every expectation," Maffei explained. He noted that Swift's lack of concerts since her "Reputation" tour — which ran from May to November 2018 — could have contributed to the high demand.

Swift had been set to perform the "Lover Fest" tour in 2020, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, Swift has released three new albums: "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights."

Many fans took to the internet to criticize Ticketmaster's handling of the pre-sales, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010, a move which has been criticized as creating a monopoly.

"Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s [sic] merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned [sic] in. Break them up," she tweeted.

However, Maffei defended the Live Nation and Ticketmaster merger.

"Though AOC may not like every element of our business, interestingly, AEG, our competitor, who is the promoter for Taylor Swift, chose to use us because, in reality, we are the largest and most effective ticket seller in the world," he said. "Even our competitors want to come on our platform."