‘Three’s Company’ alum Suzanne Somers reveals the fortune her ThighMaster has brought in: ‘Do the math’

Suzanne Somers is revealing how much she has raked in given the profound success of her ThighMaster exercise device.

While she likely won’t come knocking on your door hocking her product, the "Three’s Company" actress, 75, said Wednesday that she’s earned a pretty penny since she began slinging the home workout item.

"It’s $19.95 x 10 million [products sold], so you kind of do the math, and we’re probably at 15 million now," Somers told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.

Using his trusty calculator, the former TMZ face came to the conclusion that Somers has pulled in a good $300 million from the popular invention.

SUZANNE SOMERS MAY RETURN TO TV IN NEW REALITY SHOW

"I know," Somers said. "All because of a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes."

Speaking to Entrepreneur magazine in August 2020, Somers explained how the idea for the ThighMaster’s commercial came to be.

SUZANNE SOMERS: THE SECRET TO STAYING FOREVER YOUNG

"I had bought this pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes that were at that time, 500 bucks. I was in my dressing room and thought, ‘Oh my husband is going to think this is so crazy spending this much money.’ But for me, they were perfect," the "Step by Step" alum explained.

"So I walked out of my dressing room in my underwear and I said to my husband, ‘Like my new shoes?’ And he said, ‘Great legs!’ And I went, ‘Oh my God, that's the commercial!’ That’s how we started the commercial, if you recall. We sold 10 million ThighMasters right out of the gate. It still sells to this day even though we don’t advertise," she added.

Somers further explained that she and husband Alan Hamel are sole owners of the business, which she said happened because their 50-50 business partners became "drunk on money" and "overspent to the point where they could no longer afford to be in their side of business, so we bought them out."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We have 100 percent," she added.

While Somers – who has written more than a dozen books to date, including two autobiographies – said she has a "really good brain" for "someone who has played the dumbest blonde on television," she admits that having a real passion for the ThighMaster helped her become successful in the way she was able to talk about its benefits early on.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

"I can’t sell baseball bats," she said. "But I wanted to keep my legs looking great to support those Manolo Blahnik shoes, so there was a weird but, kind of, strange passion there."