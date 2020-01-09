Suzanne Somers: The secret to staying forever young

It's been 40 years since actress Suzanne Somers played blond bombshell Chrissy Snow on "Three's Company," but she feels younger than ever.

“I thought when I was 73, I'd be old,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. "And I am chronologically old now, but I'm not old."

Somers, known for her role on the 1970s ABC sitcom “Three’s Company,” and turning the ThighMaster into a household name in the 1990s, said she has “youthful energy and vitality,” thanks to her efforts over the past two decades. Her new book, “A New Way to Age,” takes a deep dive into how health and hormones play into the aging process.

“If we look at the present paradigm of aging, it's unattractive, it's decrepit, it's frail -- it's one of the big three: cancer, it's Alzheimer's, heart disease and then the nursing home,” she said. “If that's not what you want for your endpoint, then start thinking now about the choices you make every day.”

According to the alternative health advocate, it all starts with lab work and putting back what has been lost in the aging process with bioidentical hormones.

“You listen to the language of your body,” she said. “I call it the seven dwarves of menopause: itchy, b----y, sleepy, sweaty, bloated, forgetful and all dried up. You got any of those guys in your house? You probably want to have [a urine culture].”

Somers said it’s also possible to go deeper and test whether you're deficient in vitamins, minerals and nutrients because “that’s what makes the body run.”

“It's the way I live my life,” she explained.

Somers also said supplements called senolytics can “Roto-Rooter” old cells and reverse the aging process, while NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) helps to repair cellular DNA breaks.

“This is all life-extending -- putting quality back into your life,” she said.

Eating real food and knowing where it comes from is important, too.

“If you can pick it, pluck it, milk it or shoot it and it's organic, eat it,” she said.

When Bartiromo asked whether she would consider starring in a reboot of "Three’s Company," if it were picked up Somers said: “I've thought about that.”