Suzanne Somers may return to TV in new reality show

Health and wellness icon and former sitcom star Suzanne Somers hinted at her return to the small screen on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

Somers, 75, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that she’s in the early stages of producing a reality series "mostly from home."

"A lot of series have come to me over the last several years," Somers admitted, "and I haven't had any interest in going back to doing the daily grind of a series."

"The pandemic has taught us a lot, to admit that we could work from home and be very, very productive," she continued. "I'm dragging my feet a little bit because the idea of people following me around with the camera is daunting, to say the least, but maybe we can find a way to make it work."

Somers, known for her role as Chrissy Snow on the 1970s ABC sitcom "Three’s Company," and turning the ThighMaster into a household name in the 1990s, has focused her entrepreneurial efforts around healthy and happy living.

Her latest book, titled "A New Way to Age," provides her take on the privilege of growing old and how a breast cancer diagnosis 20 years ago served as the catalyst for a lifestyle change.

"Aging is about worn out parts, and you've got to listen to the language of the body, and it will tell you what you need," Somers explained.

Somers is a proponent of hormone replacement therapy, claiming it’s helped alleviate health issues like menopausal symptoms.

"I think I'm pretty much responsible for starting the bioidentical hormone movement, which has affected millions of women's lives and allowed us to have quality of life," Somers posed.

The famed actress says an important part of her happiness comes from implementing healthy habits into her everyday routine, including daily yoga and only eating organic foods.

"If you eat right, you have the energy to do the amount of exercise necessary for your body to maintain your physical shape," Somers explained. "I’m happy."

