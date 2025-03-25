Thousands of Coca-Cola cans recalled over concerns about 'foreign object' contamination

A Coca-Cola distributor is recalling over 10,000 soda bottles spanning across Illinois and Wisconsin.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated on Mar. 6. On Mar. 24, the FDA reclassified the recall as Class II, which is its second-highest risk classification.

864 12-packs of Coca-Cola are being recalled – meaning that 10,368 cans of the beloved soda are at risk of containing plastic.

The recall only pertains to 12-can packs of Coca-Cola beverages with a UPC code of 0 49000-00634 6 or 0 49000-02890 4.

The FDA lists the recall reason as "foreign object (plastic)," but a reason for how the drinks were potentially contaminated was not given.

Class II recalls involve products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Coca-Cola recalls are rare, but not unheard of. In January, the company recalled "all variants" of multiple beverages produced in a Belgium facility "due to excessively high chlorate content," although the recall only impacted certain European consumers.

In Dec. 2023, 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola products were recalled over the risk of "potential foreign material." Of the nearly 2,000 recalled cases , 1,557 of them were Sprite, while others were Fanta and Diet Coke.

