Food and Drinks

Fake luxury liquor trend causes company to take security up a notch

By FOXBusiness
Fingerprint technology on the bottle? It's all part of the way Dictador is trying to ensure collectors they have the real thing.video

A fancy rum with even fancier security features

Fingerprint technology on the bottle? It's all part of the way Dictador is trying to ensure collectors they have the real thing.

Luxury Colombian rum Dictador, which just came available this month, features some pretty intense security elements, including fingerprint technology.

The Dictador 2 Masters series did this to ensure collectors they were getting the real deal.

"Following the security systems used by most smartphone producers, we decided to create a system that would allow access to this remarkable rum only to its owner," Dictador Vice President of Sales Marcin Lukasiewicz told FOX Business.

Dictador announced its newest collection: Dictador 2 Masters (Hall PR)

The intense protection of this rum doesn't stop with your fingertips either.

The company reportedly has typographical numbering, gold paint with UV protection and even cryptographic technology. If this seems pretty intense for a bottle of liquor, Lukasiewicz contends there's a reason for all of it.

"Nowadays, collectors around the world struggle to make sure their collectible items are properly protected."

- Marcin Lukasiewicz, Dictador Vice President of Sales

"We live in an era of not just 'fake news' but also fake bottles of wine or whiskey," Lukasiewicz said. "Our system enables our clients to be 100 percent sure that it's [the] original Dictador bottle, so their investment is secured."

Lukasiewicz isn't wrong, as there are reports of a growing trend of counterfeit collectible alcohol on the market.

The bottle comes with a certificate of authentication just in case collectors decide to sell the rum at auctions one day, Lukasiewicz said.

The rums come in four types: A wheated-bourbon, a rye-bourbon, a straight-rye and a fourth which is a blend of all three. All three were aged in casks from the 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky.

If you're willing to shell out anywhere from $800 to $1,850 for 750 ml of this rum, it will be available later this month at New York City's Sherry-Lehmann Wine & Spirits.