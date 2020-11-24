This Oklahoma city paying people $10G to move there

Anybody need a change of scenery and some extra cash?

The city of Tulsa has invited people working virtually to put the “home” in Oklahoma and relocate there for a year – and get paid $10,000 for doing so.

The Sooner State city is actively recruiting 250 new candidates for its Tulsa Remote program, which first debuted in November 2018.

Through the incentive package, new Tulsans receive a $10,000 grant over the course of the year, membership to a downtown co-working space, help finding housing and frequent community-building opportunities, per an FAQ page.

The initiative is funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, launched to entice “a diverse group of talented professionals across multiple industries to relocate and be a part of the existing growth happening in Tulsa.”

“We believe once people come to our growing city, they will want to stay longer than the first year,” Tulsa Remote states.

Interested applicants must be at least 18 years old, be eligible to work in the U.S. and have full-time remote employment or be self-employed outside Oklahoma. Hopefuls must also be able to relocate to the Southwestern city within the next six months.

With 250 spots currently open for rolling admissions, all applications are reviewed by the Tulsa Remote team. From there, finalists advance to video interviews; if an applicant has “no previous experience” with the city, an in-person visit may be scheduled, according to the program. Last year, Tulsa Remote attracted participants between the ages of 22 and 64 years old.

“We are looking for talented and energetic people who not only will consider relocating permanently to Tulsa but especially for people who want to make something happen here — to add to the dynamism, idealism and get ‘er done spirit of Tulsa,” Ken Levit, executive director of the Kaiser Family Foundation, previously told MarketWatch.

Still feeling antsy? You can also get paid to move to the Ozark mountains in Arkansas, or the village of Santo Stefano di Sessanio in Italy.