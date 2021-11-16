These are the cheapest cities to fly from each state
Fliers are encouraged to book travel one to three months out as demand continues to skyrocket
There are a handful of ways to fly around the country, even during the holiday season, for under $100 one way, according to travel experts from Scott's Cheap Flights.
The travel website broke down the cheapest cities to fly to from each state ahead of the holiday season when millions of Americans are projected to hit the road and the sky.
According to AAA, 53.4 million people are expected to travel, with air travel up 80% over last year. About 4.2 million Americans – that have renewed confidence in travel once again – are expected to fly at some point over the holiday season.
"Travel is coming back in a very big way, very quickly," Willis Orlando, senior product operations specialist at Scott's Cheap Flights, told FOX Business. "Planes domestically are almost as full as they were pre-pandemic."
This means "folks who want to get the best deals domestically need to start planning further ahead of time than they've been for the last 10 months or so," Orlando said.
Orlando encourages flyers to look one to three months in advance. For instance, consumers who are booking travel over Christmas should be looking for flights now.
In many cases, consumers will need to think outside the box and expand their search to further destinations with other airlines.
"You might be very surprised even flying from very, very small airports in states like South Dakota and Nebraska at the amazing deals you can find," he said. "You can fly, 700, 800 miles for less than $100 sometimes, especially with pandemic-era pricing."
Here are the cheapest cities to fly to from each state and how much it will cost, according to Scott's Cheap Flights:
Alabama
- New Orleans, Louisiana – $78
Alaska
- Seattle, Washington – $179
Arizona
- Los Angeles, California – $57
Arkansas
- Houston, Texas – $57
California
- Los Angeles, California – $20
Colorado
- Burbank, California – $38
Connecticut
- Washington, D.C. – $63
Florida
- Miami, Florida – $58
Georgia
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – $29
Hawaii
- Maui, Hawaii – $58
Idaho
- Seattle, Washington – $63
Illinois
- Buffalo, New York – $57
Indiana
- Washington, D.C. – $57
Iowa
- Washington, D.C. – $57
Kansas
- St. Louis, Missouri – $58
Kentucky
- Chicago, Illinois – $57
Louisiana
- Houston, Texas – $57
Maine
- Newark, New Jersey – $57
Maryland
- Salt Lake City, Utah – $29
Massachusetts
- Newark, New Jersey – $57
Michigan
- Washington, D.C. – $57
Minnesota
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Cost: $29
Mississippi
- Houston, Texas – $57
Missouri
- Chicago, Illinois – $57
Montana
- Burbank, California – $38
Nebraska
- Denver, Colorado – $57
Nevada
- San Francisco, California – $57
New Hampshire
- Baltimore, Maryland – $58
New Jersey
- Detroit, Michigan – $57
New Mexico
- Denver, Colorado – $58
New York
- Chicago, Illinois – $57
North Carolina
- Newark, New Jersey – $57
North Dakota
- Phoenix, Arizona – $131
Ohio
- Newark, New Jersey – $57
Oklahoma
- Denver, Colorado – $57
Oregon
- Burbank, California – $38
Pennsylvania
- Atlanta, Georgia – $29
Rhode Island
- Washington, D.C. – $58
South Carolina
- Washington, D.C. – $57
South Dakota
- Denver, Colorado – $57
Tennessee
- Minneapolis, Minnesota – $29
Texas
- Austin, Texas – $57
Utah
- Los Angeles, California – $20
Vermont
- Newark, New Jersey – $57
Virginia
- Newark, New Jersey – $57
Washington
- Burbank, California – $38
West Virginia
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – $174
Wisconsin
- Chicago, Illinois – $57
Wyoming
- Denver, Colorado – $97