These are the cheapest cities to fly from each state

There are a handful of ways to fly around the country, even during the holiday season, for under $100 one way, according to travel experts from Scott's Cheap Flights.

The travel website broke down the cheapest cities to fly to from each state ahead of the holiday season when millions of Americans are projected to hit the road and the sky.

According to AAA, 53.4 million people are expected to travel, with air travel up 80% over last year. About 4.2 million Americans – that have renewed confidence in travel once again – are expected to fly at some point over the holiday season.

"Travel is coming back in a very big way, very quickly," Willis Orlando, senior product operations specialist at Scott's Cheap Flights, told FOX Business. "Planes domestically are almost as full as they were pre-pandemic."

This means "folks who want to get the best deals domestically need to start planning further ahead of time than they've been for the last 10 months or so," Orlando said.

Orlando encourages flyers to look one to three months in advance. For instance, consumers who are booking travel over Christmas should be looking for flights now.

In many cases, consumers will need to think outside the box and expand their search to further destinations with other airlines.

"You might be very surprised even flying from very, very small airports in states like South Dakota and Nebraska at the amazing deals you can find," he said. "You can fly, 700, 800 miles for less than $100 sometimes, especially with pandemic-era pricing."

Here are the cheapest cities to fly to from each state and how much it will cost, according to Scott's Cheap Flights:

Alabama

New Orleans, Louisiana – $78

Alaska

Seattle, Washington – $179

Arizona

Los Angeles, California – $57

Arkansas

Houston, Texas – $57

California

Los Angeles, California – $20

Colorado

Burbank, California – $38

Connecticut

Washington, D.C. – $63

Florida

Miami, Florida – $58

Georgia

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – $29

Hawaii

Maui, Hawaii – $58

Idaho

Seattle, Washington – $63

Illinois

Buffalo, New York – $57

Indiana

Washington, D.C. – $57

Iowa

Washington, D.C. – $57

Kansas

St. Louis, Missouri – $58

Kentucky

Chicago, Illinois – $57

Louisiana

Houston, Texas – $57

Maine

Newark, New Jersey – $57

Maryland

Salt Lake City, Utah – $29

Massachusetts

Newark, New Jersey – $57

Michigan

Washington, D.C. – $57

Minnesota

Nashville, Tennessee

Cost: $29

Mississippi

Houston, Texas – $57

Missouri

Chicago, Illinois – $57

Montana

Burbank, California – $38

Nebraska

Denver, Colorado – $57

Nevada

San Francisco, California – $57

New Hampshire

Baltimore, Maryland – $58

New Jersey

Detroit, Michigan – $57

New Mexico

Denver, Colorado – $58

New York

Chicago, Illinois – $57

North Carolina

Newark, New Jersey – $57

North Dakota

Phoenix, Arizona – $131

Ohio

Newark, New Jersey – $57

Oklahoma

Denver, Colorado – $57

Oregon

Burbank, California – $38

Pennsylvania

Atlanta, Georgia – $29

Rhode Island

Washington, D.C. – $58

South Carolina

Washington, D.C. – $57

South Dakota

Denver, Colorado – $57

Tennessee

Minneapolis, Minnesota – $29

Texas

Austin, Texas – $57

Utah

Los Angeles, California – $20

Vermont

Newark, New Jersey – $57

Virginia

Newark, New Jersey – $57

Washington

Burbank, California – $38

West Virginia

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – $174

Wisconsin

Chicago, Illinois – $57

Wyoming