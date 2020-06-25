The world is full of high-profile politicians and world leaders. From prime ministers and presidents through to dictators, who is the highest-paid today?

President of the United States, Donald Trump is one of the world's most well-known leaders. With a net worth of $2.1 billion, Donald Trump's wealth has reportedly dropped from $3.1 billion down to $2.1 billion.

HOW MUCH IS DONALD TRUMP WORTH?

According to Forbes, this was largely due to the ongoing impact of coronavirus. Trump's salary is reportedly $100,000 per quarter, making $400,000 in annual salary. Trump, already a billionaire businessman before entering office, famously donates his presidential salary, most recently giving his 2019 fourth-quarter to help fight coronavirus.

But while Trump's wage is sizable, he's a long way off from claiming the title of the world's highest-paid politician.

THE 5 RICHEST US PRESIDENTS OF ALL TIME

The person who currently ranks at the top stop is Lee Hsien Loong. Lee is the prime minister of Singapore, having entered the position in 2004 when he succeeded Goh Chok Tong.

Lee reportedly receives an annual salary for his role as PM of $1,610,000. So, since he first entered office up to the present he's earned around $25.76 million ($1,60,000 x years in the job).

The GDP of Singapore is expected to reach $370.00 billion by the end of the year. Not bad for an island city-state in maritime Southeast Asia.

