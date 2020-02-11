The 5 richest US presidents of all time

Running a presidential campaign is no easy — or affordable — feat, frequently attracting candidates with vast personal fortunes at their disposal.

There are three billionaires running to compete in the 2020 election: Incumbent President Trump, hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, one of the wealthiest men in the world.

Trump, worth an estimated $3.1 billion, according to Forbes, nabs the top spot as the wealthiest person to ever occupy the Oval Office. A swath of Trump’s wealth stems from his sweeping real estate holdings, with roughly $1.5 billion concentrated in New York, Forbes reported. An additional $660 million stems from non-New York City real estate.

In second place is President John F. Kennedy, who was born into enormous wealth — and then married in another incredibly rich family, leaving him with a fortune worth $1 billion. Forbes reported that Kennedy’s presidential campaign was bankrolled by his dad, Joe Kennedy, one of the richest men in America. He made his money in banking, stock trading and bootlegging.

Adjusted for inflation, George W. Washington, in third place, would be worth an estimated $525 million, according to Business Insider, making the first president one of the richest until Trump, the 45th, was elected nearly four years ago. Washington owned 300 slaves and a massive estate in Virginia, which stretched across 8,000 acres.

The third president, Thomas Jefferson, was worth about $212 million, as estimated by 24/7 Wall St. He was left 3,000 acres and several dozen slaves by his father.

Teddy Roosevelt, born to a prominent and wealthy family in New York City, had a fortune close to $125 million. Like presidents before him, he made his money on land holdings, including a 235-acre estate that sits on Long Island.

