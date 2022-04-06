The Weeknd demands Kanye West’s $8.5M Coachella paycheck, threatens to back out if fee not met: report

With Coachella organizers still scrambling to secure a replacement for Kanye West after the rapper pulled out of his Sunday headlining slot, a new report indicates The Weeknd is threatening to back out of the festival due to a low-ball offer.

According to Page Six, the "Blinding Lights" crooner is demanding to be paid the same money as West — $8.5 million, plus $500,000 for production fees.

"The Weeknd came in at short notice to take Kanye’s top spot. But Phil Anschutz [who owns the Coachella Festival through AEG Live] wanted to hold on to Kanye’s money and pay The Weeknd far less, just a few million. The festival would pocket the rest," a source told the outlet Wednesday.

The one-time Super Bowl halftime performer rebuffed the offer and intense negotiations followed.

"Even after Coachella announced the new lineup on Wednesday, a deal wasn’t in place for The Weeknd, who threatened to pull out at an hour’s notice if he didn’t get the same deal as Kanye," the insider told Page Six.

"Finally, on Wednesday, faced with the prospect of a second headline act pulling out of Coachella at the last minute, Anschutz’s company caved and agreed to pay The Weeknd the same money."

Reps for Coachella did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The outlet previously reported that Kanye made the decision himself to bow out of Coachella while a petition seeking West's removal from the lineup drew over 40,000 signatures.

West's reported step back also comes after a recent Instagram ban. The social media platform suspended West for 24 hours last month after he allegedly violated Meta’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

"Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella," an insider said Monday. "He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production."

The source confirmed that Travis Scott, who shares two children with Kylie Jenner, "was supposed to be joining [West] on stage," but added, "now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him."

Last week, after months that saw the Yeezy boss publicly addressing his divorce proceedings and co-parenting arrangement with estranged wife Kim Kardashian in interviews and on social media, West reportedly told the mother of his children that he is "going away to get help."

"For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," a source close to the Kardashians relayed to Page Six at the time.

The insider said it remains to be seen whether West, 44, is planning to check into a treatment center or if he is simply removing himself from the public limelight and social channels.

The outlet reported that West is staying in Los Angeles to be near the four children he shares with Kardashian — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.

West recently landed at No. 1,513 on the Forbes' billionaires list with a net worth of $2 billion, according to Forbes, while Kardashian came in at No. 1,645 with a net worth of $1.8 billion.