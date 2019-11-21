Chipotle giving out free Amazon Echoes — if you have this name

Chipotle wants you to ask Alexa for tacos.

The restaurant, which brought in $1.2 billion in revenue this year, announced customers can now order food for delivery or pickup using Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. The chain will give away free Amazon Echoes as a part of the promotion.

There are just two catches: You must be a Chipotle rewards members -- and you must be named Alexa.

Chipotle’s venture into smart ordering could expose the brand to millions of new customers. Amazon announced that it sold more than 100 million Alexa devices in 2019.

To order using Alexa, Chipotle customers can download the mobile app, enable the ordering skill and link their store profile so that their favorite meals sync with Alexa.

Chipotle, in recent months, rolled out its own artificial intelligence-generated voice assistants in stores in an effort to streamline the ordering process. The voice option allows customers to pay ahead and go right to the store’s digital shelves or drive-thrus.

"We always strive to introduce additional access points in the ordering experience and overall digital ecosystem,” Nicole West, Chipotle’s vice president of Digital Strategy and Product Management, said in a statement. “Our customers can get their favorite orders delivered to their door in the most convenient way possible — all they need to do is ask."

Chipotle’s stock is up more than 64 percent on the year and 80 percent year-to-date.

