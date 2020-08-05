The Knot launches new wedding registry in competition with Zola

There’s a new wedding registry on the market.

The Knot now offers couples an all-in-one registry in addition to its wedding planning app, the company announced Wednesday.

Previously, The Knot had a registry platform that linked all a couple’s registries from partner stores in one place, along with any cash funds, experiences or charities the couple wanted to raise money for.

The move appears to be in direct competition of Zola, which started as a wedding registry, but has since moved into wedding planning.

WeddingWire, another wedding company, also offers a registry platform where couples can link multiple registries in one place.

The Knot’s new platform still allows couples to register for items from the company’s retail partners, but it also offers tips and curated collections of thousands of items to inspire couples as they put together their own registries, the announcement said.

The new platform also still allows couples to register for gift cards, experiences, cash and charities.

“As one of the most anticipated experiences of wedding planning, creating a wedding registry is still a priority for couples planning during COVID-19, with most of our couples adding a mix of products, cash funds, experiences and charity components to their wish lists,” Kristen Maxwell Cooper, The Knot’s editor in chief said in a statement.

“Based on our analysis from millions of weddings and decades of expertise, we launched The Knot Registry Store, a complement to our existing registry platform, that provides inspiration from curated collections and a digital store full of thousands of handpicked products for couples to add to their registries and guests to buy, all in one place,” Maxwell added.