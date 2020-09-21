Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

The Force is strong with Lego's new Baby Yoda construction set

The 1,073 piece set is the latest toy featuring the new take on the classic 'Star Wars' character

close
Former Walt Disney Imagineer Eddie Sotto says Disney will get the magic back, but until hospital practices are out of the parks, people will not flood back there.video

Disney Parks to cut back hours in September

Former Walt Disney Imagineer Eddie Sotto says Disney will get the magic back, but until hospital practices are out of the parks, people will not flood back there.

May the bricks be with you!

Continue Reading Below

Fans of the newly minted Emmy award-winning Disney+ series, The Mandalorian,can now build their own Lego version of the Child, or Baby Yoda as he's commonly referred to by fans of the series.

Image 1 of 3

Photo courtesy of Lego

Pre-orders have begun for the 1,073 piece set which will be available globally just in time for the hit show's second season when it returns to the streaming service on Oct. 30.

“When I received the challenge to create a LEGO brick-built version of the Child, I knew that I had to get it just right” said LEGO Star Wars Design Manager Michael Lee Stockwell in a press release. “The goal was to capture the charm, and above all, the cuteness of the character, so we worked meticulously, choosing and placing each and every brick. We even included authentic details like the gearstick knob – a favourite toy of the Child as seen in the series.”

5-YEAR-OLD GIFTS BABY YODA TOY TO FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING OREGON WILDFIRES 'IN CASE THEY GET LONELY'

Baby Yoda stands tall at 7.8 inches and includes a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth.

Image 1 of 3

The set, which costs $79.99 and is designed for fans age 10 and over, includes an information plaque that shares more details on the beloved creature, such as his height and age, as well as an additional mini-figure for twice the fun.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

The newest Baby Yoda merchandise comes following the strong success of the $60 Child Animatronic Plush toy by Hasbro, which sold out just one day after its pre-order went live in February, and Build-A-Bear's Baby Yoda plush toy back in January.

Build-A-Bear Workshop CEO and president Sharon John discusses the "tremendous demand" for Build-A-Bear's new Baby Yoda plush toy in spite of the coronavirus impacting consumer spending.Video

The construction set is just one of the many products that will be unveiled weekly as part of Disney and Lucasfilm's "Mando Mondays" promotion.

You can find the full list of upcoming products, digital content, and more here.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE