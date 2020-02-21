Hasbro's Baby Yoda plush toy sold out in presale

Baby Yoda is the force driving Disney's toy sales.

Star Wars fans felt a collective force of excitement when Disney unveiled its new Baby Yoda merchandise Thursday at the annual Toy Fair in New York City months after the beloved character made its debut on Disney+ Star Wars Series "The Mandalorian."

The $60 Child Animatronic Plush toy by Hasbro sold out less than a day after it became available for pre-order Friday.

Hasbro programed the life-like Baby Yoda, which is officially called the Child, so that 25 sound and motion combinations become activated with the touch of his head. Baby Yoda sits in a bassinet, wiggles its ears, opens its eyes, moves its head from side to side and giggles like an actual baby. It's 10 inches tall and battery-operated.

Patting Baby Yoda's head three times will raise his arm, activating "the force." He also takes a nap if you lay him down flat.

The plush toy is no longer available on Disney's official online store, but Amazon and retailers like Walmart and Target are accepting pre-orders for the toy that's not slated to ship until December 2020.

The Child animatronic toy will be shown along with a slew of other Star Wars-themed games and toys at the New York Toy Fair, which runs through Tuesday.

The merch is translating to major dollar sings for Disney. The entertainment giant teamed up with third-party licensees to produce Baby Yoda plush toys and clothing that were available for pre-order in December, including a "life-size" version of Baby Yoda for $350. The toy will go on sale in the spring ahead of season two release of "The Mandalorian" in October.

The conversation surrounding the Baby Yoda hype has also helped marketing. "Baby Yoga" has spawned hundreds of memes on social media and "Baby Yoda" was the No. 1 trending search on Google in the U.S. last year. And last year the character was so popular it was out-trending some of the 2020 presidential candidates, Forbes reported.

