The Foo Fighters and Beck are singing for Amazon—here’s how to get in on the live festival

Amazon is hosting a music festival and the Foo Fighters and Beck are slated to be there.

In a press release Friday, the media giant revealed a new project called Intersect, a live festival sponsored by Amazon Web Services, which is set to debut Dec. 6 in Las Vegas.

Also in the lineup: The Black Madonna, H.E.R. and Kacey Musgraves.

“Music has been an uncanny unifier of people over the years,” Ariel Kelman, vice president of Worldwide Marketing, AWS, said in the release. “We’ve built a pretty amazing and unusual live music experience at our annual AWS conference that attendees have loved; and with Intersect, we’re excited to extend this event into a two-day, public music festival.”

Attendees can explore games and activities, aside from the music, including a drone light show, a post-apocalyptic dodgeball stadium and a mega-sized ball pit with over 200,000 balls, “with everything taking place in a futuristic, custom-designed indoor-outdoor environment full of lasers, video screens and immersive art and design,” per the release.

Plus, there will be food and drinks by Wolfgang Puck and other top caterers.

Single-, two-day and VIP+ tickets are on sale at intersectfest.com starting at $169.

Amazon might be in for a treat as music festivals are a booming business. Billboard reported that 32 million people attend them each year. In 2017, Coachella, one of the most well-known U.S. festivals, raked in a whopping $114 million.

Amazon has been barreling into the music industry, too, unlike competitor Apple, which has its own Spotify-like streaming service, Apple Music. While Amazon does own Prime Music, where listeners can stream thousands of popular songs, it has been focusing on events: The company, in July, hosted a concert for Prime Day that featured Taylor Swift and SZA.

Amazon’s stock is up more than 17 percent on the year.

