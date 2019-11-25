The Cheesecake Factory serves up Thanksgiving feasts for families in need

The Cheesecake Factory is aiming to lift holiday spirits across the nation with its annual Thanksgiving Day Feast.

Continue Reading Below

On Nov. 28, over 3,000 staff members will volunteer to prepare and serve meals for individuals in need throughout 13 cities. The full-service franchise said it will welcome more than 6,000 people to freshly roasted turkey, trimmings and pumpkin cheesecake.

Image 1 of 2

FOOD SAFETY EXPERTS: NEVER WASH YOUR THANKSGIVING TURKEY

"We are so pleased to be serving our 18th annual Thanksgiving Day Feast providing a hot meal to those in need," David Overton, The Cheesecake Factory founder and CEO, told FOX Business.

"We are thankful for our staff members who so generously volunteer their time each year to help create this very special event. It is a wonderful example of their dedication to living our shared purpose of nurturing bodies, minds, hearts and spirits." - David Overton, The Cheesecake Factory founder and CEO.

FAVORITE THANKSGIVING MEAL TRADITIONS

Stocks in this Article CAKE CHEESECAKE $43.57 +0.06 (+0.14%)

Outside of supplying traditional Thanksgiving food, The Cheesecake Factory is implementing festive arts and crafts sections for children and their families. In this section, participants can create fall-inspired headbands and color Thanksgiving-themed pages.

The event is sponsored by The Cheesecake Factory Oscar and Evelyn Overton Charitable Foundation and is taking place at Salvation Army locations, including Anaheim, California; Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Long Island, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

HOW MUCH WILL THANKSGIVING TURKEY DINNER COST TO COOK?

The Cheesecake Factory’s hunger-relief philanthropy extends beyond the holiday season. The company regularly donates surplus food from its restaurants to local food rescue operations. It is also an active participant in the Harvest Food Donation Program – which receives approximately 500,000 pounds of wholesome food each year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In total, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than 5.3 million pounds of food since the program began in 2007.

Employees are also encouraged to give back in organized food drives throughout the year and share their experience on social media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

When it comes down to monetary donations, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $4.6 million to Feeding America, the nation's largest food bank network.