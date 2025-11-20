Thanksgiving travel: Tips for flights and road trips

With a record of nearly 82 million Americans traveling domestically over Thanksgiving, AAA warned there will be crowds and congestion at airports and on roads.

To handle what's typically a very chaotic time, experts at AAA advised that travelers arrive at the airport extra early to allow for parking and security. If possible, AAA also suggests that travelers should avoid checking a bag in the event that their flight is canceled.

AAA also recommends that travelers download their airline's app to get instantly notified if their flight changes, and to consider looking into travel insurance.

Dennis Tajer, veteran pilot and spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association (APA), the largest independent pilots union in the United States, told FOX Business that the government shutdown has "certainly been an extra weight on the airlines and the professionals that keep our skies safe and reliable."

Tajer said that many of the delays during the 43-day-long federal government shutdown forced airlines to utilize reserve pilots and flight attendants earlier in the month than planned. If there is good weather, it will be "easier to remain reliable" but if not, "it will be an all-hands-on-deck moment," he said.

Dan Gellert, chief operations officer of airfare search engine Skiplagged, said one "hack" for navigating domestic travel is to use the international terminal, especially if you’re traveling in the morning before most international flights depart. Passengers are allowed to go through security at international terminals and walk to domestic as long as they’re connected.

For those that haven't bought tickets yet, Gellert suggested looking for tickets on Thanksgiving Day as it will be the cheapest day to fly during the holiday week, and the least crowded day to travel.

For drivers, AAA suggested filling up the gas tank the night before and leaving in the morning to avoid the worst traffic. Afternoons and early evenings are going to be the busiest times on the road, and the worst days to travel are on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunday will also be one of the busiest times on the road.

