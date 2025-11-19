Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving travel with lowest holiday gas prices since pandemic

Americans in the midst of packing their cars for Thanksgiving travel will see holiday gas prices hovering around the lowest holiday level since the COVID-19 pandemic tore across the nation in 2020.

"President Trump’s ‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL’ agenda is driving down gas prices and providing critical savings to American families at the pump this Thanksgiving," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt exclusively told Fox News Digital of the prices.

"Joe Biden’s disastrous war on American energy is over, and drivers will continue to see price relief at the pump in the months ahead as a result of President Trump fully unleashing American energy dominance," she added.

GasBuddy, which keeps running tabs of national fuel prices, forecast gas prices will sit at a national average price of $3.02 per gallon over the holiday. The average price for a gallon of gas sat at the same price in 2024, with both years holding the record for lowest holiday prices since the pandemic in 2021, when the nation saw a $3.40 per gallon average for the holiday.

CA LAWMAKERS SLAM ‘IVORY TOWER’ STATE ENERGY ‘POLITBURO’ AS ESTIMATED 65-CENT GAS PRICE HIKE LOOMS

Gas prices hit the highest level in U.S. history under the Biden administration in June 2022, when the national average exceeded $5 per gallon as the war between Russia and Ukraine raged and the pandemic continued.

A White House official pointed to high gas prices in liberal states such as California as affecting the country's national average, arguing, "Blue states like California are driving up the national average for gas prices."

LOWER GAS PRICES AREN’T LUCK. TRUMP’S ENERGY POLICIES ARE FUELING AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE

GasBuddy data shows that the top 10 states for cheap gas are Republican-led jurisdictions except for the state of Kansas, which is led by a Democratic governor. Oklahoma, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, Alabama, Nebraska and Missouri claim the top 10 spots for cheap gas, with the lowest sitting at $2.49 per gallon.

California has the most expensive average cost of gas per gallon at $4.69, according to the data. The top 10 states for expensive gas include California, Hawaii, Washington, Nevada, Alaska, Oregon, Arizona, Idaho, Pennsylvania and Illinois, the data shows.

NEWSOM PUSHES CLIMATE RECORD ABROAD AS CALIFORNIANS SHOULDER AMERICA’S HIGHEST GAS COSTS

President Donald Trump's first term saw gas prices drop to under $2, including an average $2.17 per gallon in 2020, and reaching a low national average of $1.77 in April 2020 as the pandemic hit a fever pitch.

Trump has signed a bevy of executive orders since January that work to "unleash" American energy and lower energy prices, including fuel. Trump said in October while on a tour of Japan that gas will "soon" drop to $2 per gallon, while pointing to his policies to drill for U.S. oil.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thanksgiving travel is expected to be busy in 2025 but lower than in 2024, with GasBuddy's forecasting 60% of Americans plan to hit the road in 2025, down from 72% in 2024.