Cranberry sauce loses Thanksgiving dinner popularity contest

If cranberry sauce were featured on an episode of "Survivor," it would be the first contestant voted off.

The sauce is the most unpopular among scores of holiday dishes that it turns out Americans secretly hate but feel obligated to eat because of tradition, according to a new Instacart survey by the Harris Poll.

"Along with Thanksgiving comes a cornucopia of conflicted feelings — from hosting hassles to menu debates to intergenerational differences," Instacart said. "We wanted to know… do Americans actually enjoy the classic meal or do we just fill our plates to honor tradition?"

The survey of roughly 2,000 US adults -- 87 percent of whom plan to attend Thanksgiving dinner -- determined 46 percent found cranberry sauce to be downright disgusting.

That didn't always stop them from putting it on their Thanksgiving table, however. Overall, Instacart customers bought 50 percent more canned cranberry sauce than fresh cranberries last Thanksgiving, according to the survey, and 31 percent said they serve cranberry sauce in the shape of the tin can, as opposed to mashing it up.

Not only is the distaste for cranberry sauce not universal, there are some other traditional components at risk of losing their place on the dinner table.

The main course even made the list for some survey participants: Some 19 percent said they hated turkey. About 24 percent said they hated green bean casserole, 22 percent said they loathed sweet potatoes/sweet potato casserole and 21 percent snubbed pumpkin pie.

