Airline apologizes after glitch worries travelers ahead of Thanksgiving

Frontier Airlines is apologizing after sending passengers across the county into a frenzy ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Continue Reading Below

Frustrated travelers received a surprise in their inboxes Thursday with the subject line, “There has been a change to your upcoming flight,” which the airline said was sent by mistake.

"We apologize to our customers for a technical issue in our reservations system that caused an email to be sent Thursday to some customers with reservations on Frontier Airlines erroneously indicating their flight had been changed," a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines told FOX Business on Friday. "We are investigating the cause and are communicating this error with our customers who can confirm their trip by entering their confirmation number on our website."

BOOKING HOLIDAY TRAVEL? HERE ARE THE BEST AIRLINES FOR FAMILIES, RANKED

The ominous email did not detail what the change or issue was but directed passengers to their rebooking hotline to speak with an agent.

“Frontier Airlines has recently made a change that affects a portion of your itinerary. Please contact Frontier Airlines to speak with an agent about your re-accommodation options," the email sent Thursday read, in part.

Shortly after receiving the message, the airline was bombarded with calls from frustrated customers.

The airline touted that customer satisfaction is one of their primary concerns, as detailed in the email, however, some travelers made it clear they were anything but satisfied.

MYSTERY TRIPS: TRAVELERS GOBBLE UP CHANCES TO TAKE VACATIONS TO THE UNKNOWN

"Thanks. This note would have saved a ton of stress and heartache. Appreciate the heads up," one Twitter user responded.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Some customers even urged for a better explanation for the gaffe.

More than 55 million people are estimated to be traveling this Thanksgiving, an increase of 2.9 percent from 2018, according to the AAA.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“Millions of thankful Americans are starting the holiday season off right with a Thanksgiving getaway,” said Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel. “Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers.

AAA noted that air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the Thanksgiving holiday, with nearly 4.5 million Americans estimated to fly instead of taking other travel methods.