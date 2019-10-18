Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Booking holiday travel? Here are the best airlines for families, ranked

FOXBusiness
Delta tops annual airline ranking; Beyoncé fans celebrate

Fox Business Briefs: Delta tops an annual study that ranks U.S. airlines by on-time arrivals, complaint rates and other stats; Beyoncé fans getting all worked up about a possible Netflix special after the streaming service teases the singer's 2018 Coachella concert.

About 60 million Americans are expected to travel by air during the upcoming holiday season. And if you are booking a trip for the whole family, some airlines are better than others, according to new research from The Points Guy.

The travel benefit maximizer website ranked all of the major U.S. airlines according to how they accommodate families. It looked at accommodations and policies such as whether they offer complimentary seat assignments, early boarding procedures, seat comfort and size, available entertainment and even kid meals and snacks.

According to data from TSA, November ranked twice in the top 10 list of the busiest days in travel history. The average December holiday air traveler this year will spend $1,033, and for Thanksgiving it’s $822, according to CreditCards.com.

Here are the airlines in order from least to most-family friendly, according to TPG’s findings.

No. 10 -- Allegiant Air

No. 9 -- Spirit Airlines

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

No. 8 -- Frontier Airlines

Charlotte, NC, USA - May 28, 2016: Frontier Airlines A321 (Registration No. N709FR) taking off at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

No. 7 -- American Airlines

Charlotte, NC, USA - May 28, 2016: American Airlines Airbus A319 taking off at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. (iStock)

No. 6 -- United Airlines

The United Airlines ticket counters at Miami International Airport. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images, File)

No. 5 -- Delta Air Lines

No. 4 -- Alaska Airlines

An Alaska Airlines plane is pictured with a paint job to mark the centennial of The Boeing Company in Seattle, Washington July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

No. 3 -- Hawaiian Airlines

No. 2 -- Southwest Airlines

Chicago, Illinois, USA - May 21, 2013: Southwest Airlines aircraft on the move with the Chicago skyline in the background.

No. 1 -- JetBlue Airways

George Town, Cayman Islands - December 21, 2017: Land operations and boarding in Owen Roberts Intl. Airport in Grand Cayman Islands. 