Thai peanut sauce, curry sauce recalled over undeclared shrimp allergen: FDA

Beware, shrimp allergy sufferers: A company is issuing a voluntary recall of some sauces over undeclared shrimp allergens, which can cause a serious or even life-threatening allergic reaction in those who have allergies or sensitivities to shrimp.

Florida-based Delicae Gourmet LLC in a recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website earlier this week said its Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce are being called back.

The products, which are packed in 12 oz. glass bottles with green shrink-wrap on the necks, were distributed to retail stores across various states, including Springfield, Mo; Crystal Lake, Ill.; Palisade, Co.; Colorado Springs, Co.; Long Lake, N.Y.; Long Grove, Ill.; Sheridan, Wyo.; Venice, Fla; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Nassawadox, Va.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing shrimp was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the shrimp. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes,” according to the recall notice, which noted that no illnesses related to affected products have been reported to date.

The following products are affected by the recall:

Thai Peanut UPC code #643558406919

Batch No. 20175; best by date: October 13, 2023

Batch No. 20138; best by date: August 26, 2023

Batch No. 20068; best by date: May 5, 2023

Batch No. 19419; best by date: September 19, 2022

Batch No. 19276; best by date: July 10, 2022

Batch No. 19196; best by date: May 30, 2022

Batch No. 19148; best by date: April 17, 2022

Batch No. 19040 best by date: February 6, 2022

Batch No. 18226; best by date: December 1, 2021

Batch No. 18039; best by date: March 1, 2021

Panang Curry UPC code #643558406711

Batch No. 20205; best by date: November 8, 2023

Batch No. 19484; best by date: October 30, 2022

Batch No. 19096; best by date: March 18, 2022

Batch No. 18225; best by date: December 1, 2021

Batch No. 18108; best by date: July 2, 2021

Spicy Red Curry UPC code #643558406810

Batch No. 20084; best by date: May 28, 2023

Batch No. 19404; best by date: September 10, 2022

Batch No. 19158; best by date: April 25, 2022

Batch No. 18213; best by date: November 19, 2021

Consumers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.