Thai peanut sauce, curry sauce recalled over undeclared shrimp allergen: FDA
Florida-based Delicae Gourmet LLC is issuing the recall
Beware, shrimp allergy sufferers: A company is issuing a voluntary recall of some sauces over undeclared shrimp allergens, which can cause a serious or even life-threatening allergic reaction in those who have allergies or sensitivities to shrimp.
Florida-based Delicae Gourmet LLC in a recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website earlier this week said its Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce are being called back.
The products, which are packed in 12 oz. glass bottles with green shrink-wrap on the necks, were distributed to retail stores across various states, including Springfield, Mo; Crystal Lake, Ill.; Palisade, Co.; Colorado Springs, Co.; Long Lake, N.Y.; Long Grove, Ill.; Sheridan, Wyo.; Venice, Fla; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Nassawadox, Va.
“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing shrimp was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the shrimp. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes,” according to the recall notice, which noted that no illnesses related to affected products have been reported to date.
The following products are affected by the recall:
Thai Peanut UPC code #643558406919
- Batch No. 20175; best by date: October 13, 2023
- Batch No. 20138; best by date: August 26, 2023
- Batch No. 20068; best by date: May 5, 2023
- Batch No. 19419; best by date: September 19, 2022
- Batch No. 19276; best by date: July 10, 2022
- Batch No. 19196; best by date: May 30, 2022
- Batch No. 19148; best by date: April 17, 2022
- Batch No. 19040 best by date: February 6, 2022
- Batch No. 18226; best by date: December 1, 2021
- Batch No. 18039; best by date: March 1, 2021
Panang Curry UPC code #643558406711
- Batch No. 20205; best by date: November 8, 2023
- Batch No. 19484; best by date: October 30, 2022
- Batch No. 19096; best by date: March 18, 2022
- Batch No. 18225; best by date: December 1, 2021
- Batch No. 18108; best by date: July 2, 2021
Spicy Red Curry UPC code #643558406810
- Batch No. 20084; best by date: May 28, 2023
- Batch No. 19404; best by date: September 10, 2022
- Batch No. 19158; best by date: April 25, 2022
- Batch No. 18213; best by date: November 19, 2021
Consumers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.