Texas fire at pet-boarding facility kills 75 dogs

A fire at a pet-boarding facility in Texas Sunday night killed 75 dogs, fire officials have confirmed.

The Georgetown Fire Department responded to the fire around 11 p.m. at Ponderosa Pet Resort at 2518 N. Austin Ave.

Crews were on scene within just minutes of the call. But by the time they arrived, the facility was engulfed in smoke from the fire, the Georgetown Texas Fire Department said.

All 75 dogs staying at the resort died. Fire officials believe the dogs likely died due to smoke inhalation, not the flames from the fire.

Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said no humans were injured in the flames but "that does not make it any less tragic."

PETCO CEO: PETS ARE FURRY ANNUITIES IN SPENDING BOOM

"It is extremely heart-wrenching for us as first responders. My heart just dropped when I got the address and knew exactly what location we were going to because quite frankly, I view my personal pet as my closest confidant, friend, and one that doesn't judge," Sullivan said. "And so, again, my heart just breaks for the people."

The cause and origin of the fire remain unclear. Fire investigators are working to determine whether any fire suppression or smoke alarms were present.

The owner of the facility has reportedly cooperated with investigators. The facility is in the process of contacting the dogs’ owners so they can retrieve their deceased pets.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Ponderosa Pet Resort could not be reached for comment.

Georgetown is about 30 miles north of Austin.