Teslas continue to be vandalized despite CEO Elon Musk's fallout with White House

Another vandal has been caught on camera damaging multiple Tesla vehicles, this time in Austin, Texas.

A man dressed in black pants, a black tank top and a black hat can be seen on the Tesla's Sentry Mode recording system slashing the tires of Rafid Ali’s vehicle, according to footage obtained by FOX 7.

Ali spoke with the news outlet.

"I got a warning like, ‘Please pull over immediately, your tires are flat,’ and I was like, ‘What? I just I replaced the tires literally a week ago,’" Ali said.

Then he checked his vehicle's camera recordings.

"It pulls up a guy pulling up in the middle of the night, parking right next to me, getting out. He's wearing head-to-toe black, but his face is completely exposed, and he just walks over to my car, looks directly into the camera and just stabs the tire in with a knife and then just looks directly at the camera again, gets back in his car and just drives off," Ali said.

The man appears to be a serial vandal.

When Ali posted the recordings on Reddit, Heather Eliason, whose Tesla's tires had recently been slashed, took a look at her car's camera.

The two have teamed up, and, along with the Austin Police Department (APD), are trying to identify the suspect.

Fox News Digital reached out to APD.

Early in President Donald Trump's second term, he tapped Tesla CEO Elon Musk to run the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The goal of the organization was to reduce government waste, but it was met with swift backlash across the country.

Opponents of the effort took to vandalizing Tesla vehicles as a form of opposition, and incidents of property destruction skyrocketed nationwide.

Three people were charged federally for separate instances of using homemade incendiary devices to destroy vehicles in what Attorney General Pam Bondi described as acts of "domestic terrorism."

Musk and Trump had a falling out when Musk fought against Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which turned out to be the 47th president's largest legislative victory to date.