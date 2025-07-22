Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

Tesla
Published

First-ever Tesla Diner opens in Hollywood

New 24/7 venue features 66-foot LED megascreens and 80 Supercharger stalls for hungry EV owners

The Tesla Diner in Los Angeles is now welcoming guests looking to recharge their stomachs and electric vehicles (EVs) 24/7.

On Tuesday morning, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared three posts to X about the diner he has described as "retro-futuristic." It officially opened on Monday in Hollywood. 

"Only Tesla has you taking a photo of the bathroom before you use it," one retweeted post by Musk said. 

The two-story venue on Santa Monica Boulevard features two 66-foot-tall LED "megascreens," according to the diner's website. 

TESLA LAUNCHES TEST RUN FOR FSD SUPERVISED, AN AI-POWERED RIDE HAILING SERVICE

Tesla Diner aerial view

People wait in line as Tesla electric vehicles, including the Cybertruck, park beneath a giant movie screen during the opening of the Tesla Diner and Drive-In restaurant and Supercharger on Santa Monica Blvd in the Hollywood neighborhood Los Angeles, (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

"View from our Skypad or from your Tesla vehicle cabin using the Tesla Diner app," the website says, advising that Tesla drivers can use the touchscreen in their car to see what is playing and what is coming up on the diner's screens.

Along with sci-fi movies, SpaceX rocket launches are expected to be shown.

ACTIVISTS PLACE ELON MUSK SALUTE CUTOUTS ON TESLA CHARGERS, VIDEO SHOWS

Tesla Diner interior

The Tesla Diner offers more than 250 seats for eating. People dine inside during the opening on July 21, 2025.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

The diner has more than 250 seats for dining, 80 Supercharger stalls and "exclusive merchandise," such as "Supercharged Gummies" and a Tesla Bot Action Figure. 

On the first floor, visitors can enjoy the kitchen, bar and dining area. The second story currently has bar and table seating, although theater-style seating may be in the works, local FOX 11 reported. 

Tesla robot serves popcorn at new diner

A Tesla Optimus robot serves popcorn on the outdoor deck during the opening of the Tesla Diner on July 21, 2025.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

Those looking to multitask while charging may order from the menu – which offers classics like breakfast tacos, biscuits and red gravy and Tesla burgers – from their Tesla.

While "Tesla Diner parking is for EV charging only," the diner's support website says, visitors do not need to be Tesla owners to visit. Guests must be either "actively charging or dining" to watch the screens. 

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: General view of Elon Musk's new Tesla Diner & Drive-In, which is undergoing testing with an opening date expected by the end of summer on July 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

General view of Elon Musk's new Tesla Diner & Drive-In on July 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California.  (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

Musk posted on July 14 that he had dinner at the diner, and called it "one of the coolest spots in LA!"

Alcohol is not currently served at Tesla Diner and cash is not accepted, its website said. 

Construction on the project kicked off in the fall of 2023, according to reports.

Musk has helmed Tesla since 2008. The company is slated to release its second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report. 