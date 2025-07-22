First-ever Tesla Diner opens in Hollywood

The Tesla Diner in Los Angeles is now welcoming guests looking to recharge their stomachs and electric vehicles (EVs) 24/7.

On Tuesday morning, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared three posts to X about the diner he has described as "retro-futuristic." It officially opened on Monday in Hollywood.

"Only Tesla has you taking a photo of the bathroom before you use it," one retweeted post by Musk said.

The two-story venue on Santa Monica Boulevard features two 66-foot-tall LED "megascreens," according to the diner's website.

"View from our Skypad or from your Tesla vehicle cabin using the Tesla Diner app," the website says, advising that Tesla drivers can use the touchscreen in their car to see what is playing and what is coming up on the diner's screens.

Along with sci-fi movies, SpaceX rocket launches are expected to be shown.

The diner has more than 250 seats for dining, 80 Supercharger stalls and "exclusive merchandise," such as "Supercharged Gummies" and a Tesla Bot Action Figure.

On the first floor, visitors can enjoy the kitchen, bar and dining area. The second story currently has bar and table seating, although theater-style seating may be in the works, local FOX 11 reported.

Those looking to multitask while charging may order from the menu – which offers classics like breakfast tacos, biscuits and red gravy and Tesla burgers – from their Tesla.

While "Tesla Diner parking is for EV charging only," the diner's support website says, visitors do not need to be Tesla owners to visit. Guests must be either "actively charging or dining" to watch the screens.

Musk posted on July 14 that he had dinner at the diner, and called it "one of the coolest spots in LA!"

Alcohol is not currently served at Tesla Diner and cash is not accepted, its website said.

Construction on the project kicked off in the fall of 2023, according to reports.

Musk has helmed Tesla since 2008. The company is slated to release its second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.