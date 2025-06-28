Elon Musk celebrates as Tesla completes first self-driving delivery to customer

Elon Musk celebrated Friday after a Tesla drove itself from a factory to a customer’s home for the first time.

"First time that a car has delivered itself to its owner!" Musk boasted on X, a day before his 54th birthday.

Musk said the delivery was done ahead of schedule.

"The first fully autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y from factory to a customer home across town, including highways, was just completed a day ahead of schedule," Musk wrote in another post. "There were no people in the car at all and no remote operators in control at any point. FULLY autonomous."

Tesla shared video of the drive, writing on X:,"This Tesla drove itself from Gigafactory Texas to its new owner's home ~30min away — crossing parking lots, highways & the city to reach its new owner."

Tesla also debuted its robotaxi service in Austin this week.

Ahead of the launch, CNBC reported the company would operate invite-only robotaxi rides, using a few Model Ys, within a geofenced area of Austin.

There were expected to be "safety monitors" with the vehicles, Electrek reported, citing invitations.

"Super congratulations to the @Tesla_AI software & chip design teams on a successful @Robotaxi launch!!" Musk wrote Sunday afternoon in an X post. "Culmination of a decade of hard work. Both the AI chip and software teams were built from scratch within Tesla."

