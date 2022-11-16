Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Tesla Semi delivery event scheduled for December 1

PepsiCo set to be the first customer for the electric truck

The Tesla Semi is finally ready for the road.

More than five years after it was originally unveiled as a concept, the first production versions of the electric Class 8 tractor will be delivered on Dec. 1.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October that PepsiCo would be receiving the first of the trucks it had ordered then, but the automaker has now confirmed there will be an event at its factory in Sparks, Nevada, on the date.

Tesla has not announced if any other companies would be getting trucks at that time.

tesla semi event

The first customer Tesla Semis will be delivered at an event in Nevada on Dec. 1. (Tesla / Fox News)

It will be built at the Nevada facility, which primarily manufactures battery packs and electric motors.

"500 mile range & super fun to drive," Musk tweeted in October.

tesla semis

The Tesla Semi was originally unveiled on Nov. 16, 2017. (REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The Semi has previously been advertised with a price of $180,000, but it is not currently listed on the company's website. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a $40,000 tax credit for the purchase of heavy electric vehicles.

The Semi is rated at a gross vehicle weight of 82,000 pounds, which is 2,000 pounds more than an internal combustion engine truck is allowed. 

The regulations were updated during President Trump's administration to help accommodate for the heavy battery pack required to provide a long range between charges.

tesla semi reveal

The Semi features a unique central driver's seat. (REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

When it was first unveiled, Tesla was aiming to begin production in 2019, but delayed the launch several times for various reasons. The vehicle features a unique centrally-located driver's seat and a lower-priced A 300-mile model was also part of the original plan.

Tesla chairwoman Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm this week during testimony in a lawsuit challenging Musk's package said that Tesla might still be able to build 100 Semis before the end of the year, according to The Wall Street Journal.