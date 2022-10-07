Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Elon Musk announces Pepsi will receive Tesla's first electric semi-trucks this December

Musk said in a tweet the trucks have a 500-mile range and are 'super fun to drive'

Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives reacts to Mercedes-Benz teaming up with Rivian to deliver electric commercial vans to Europe on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Dan Ives: Tesla still owns the EV world, everyone else is paying rent

Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives reacts to Mercedes-Benz teaming up with Rivian to deliver electric commercial vans to Europe on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Tesla founder Elon Musk announced PepsiCo will be the first recipient of his company's electric semi-trucks, which are set to finally start production after lengthy delays.

Musk said in a tweet on Thursday that the battery-powered Class 8 truck, which sport a 500-mile range and are "super fun to drive," will arrive on Dec. 1.

The trucks are expected to reduce fuel costs and overall fleet emissions for the company.

A photo of a Tesla semitruck

Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, U.S., November 16, 2017.  (REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The announcement comes at a busy week for Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX and is in the process of acquiring Twitter.

AMAZON PUTS BRAKES ON LIVE TESTS OF HOME DELIVERY ROBOT

As Reuters reported, Tesla initially set out to start production on the electric semis in 2019, but they were repeatedly pushed back due to part shortages.

A photo of Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022.  (CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The truck is expected to cost $180,000. It will, however, qualify for a congressional tax break of up to $40,000.

Musk did not say how many trucks would be delivered, though PepsiCo previously reserved 100 of them.