Tesla recalls over 9,500 Model X, Model Y vehicles

Growing concerns over faulty car parts have prompted two separate recalls of over 9,500 Tesla Model X and Model Y vehicles.

Continue Reading Below

The company's larger recall – issued on Nov. 17 – covers 9,136 Model X vehicles from the 2016 model year, according to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Stocks in this Article TSLA TESLA INC. $574.00 +18.62 (+3.35%)

TESLA COULD PRODUCE $25K ELECTRIC CAR WITHIN 3 YEARS, ELON MUSK SAYS

The problem is that roof trim may have been adhered to the vehicle without using primer, which could result in the trim separating from the vehicle while it is being driven, the agency said.

"If the applique separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a crash," according to NHTSA.

An event involving a 2016 Model X in September had prompted an immediate investigation into the matter. After looking into the root cause, Tesla later concluded the component "did not have sufficient primer," according to NHTSA documents.

In a separate notice issued on Wednesday, the agency said the company was also recalling 401 Tesla Model Y vehicles from the 2020 model year. The agency said that bolts connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may not have been properly tightened, which could result in the upper control arm detaching from the steering knuckle.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"A detached upper control arm can cause the wheels to lean in or out, decreasing the driver's ability to steer and increasing the risk of a crash," documents submitted to the agency read.

The company became aware of this issue following three vehicle repairs over the last two months.

Tesla was not made aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from either issue. However, the company is notifying owners in both cases. Dealers will also inspect the bolts and trim in the cars and either apply more primer or tighten the bolts free of charge.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS