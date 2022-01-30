Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk tweets interest in buying media outlets

Musk has moved his operations to Texas after criticizing Californian politicians

close
'Mornings with Maria' panel discusses Fed policy and the SEC's call for transparency from private companies. video

Tesla will come under pressure in 2022: Ryan Payne

'Mornings with Maria' panel discusses Fed policy and the SEC's call for transparency from private companies.

Elon Musk has responded to criticism over how he uses his money by noting that there are some "interesting ideas" for possible future projects, including the purchase of a media network. 

The world’s richest man remains active on social media, responding to messages and memes on a whim while posting his own. His responses sometimes get him into trouble, such as when his tweet about possibly taking Tesla private amounted to securities fraud. 

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza tweeted at Musk to talk about the kind of change he could affect, including "the political and cultural landscape." 

Image 1 of 3

13 August 2021, Brandenburg, Grünheide: Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, stands at a press event on the grounds of the Tesla Gigafactory. The first vehicles are to roll off the production line in Grünheide near Berlin from the end of 2021. The US company plans to build around 500,000 units of the compact Model 3 and Model Y series here each year. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"Buy and take over a major social media platform," D’Souza tweeted. "Acquire or create a TV network like ABC, NBC or CBS3." 

SPACEX LOTTERY WINNER GAVE SEAT TO FRIEND BECAUSE HE EXCEEDED WEIGHT LIMIT

He also suggested creating a "world-class online university" with no tuition. 

Musk picked this tweet and responded, "Interesting ideas." 

ELON MUSK OFFERED FLORIDA STUDENT $5K TO STOP TRACKING HIS PRIVATE JET, STUDENT CLAIMS

Musk has already affected major change in the world through his investments and developments through Tesla and SpaceX, but any one of D’Souza’s suggestions could provide a greater cultural influence. 

And Musk’s recent moves for his companies would suggest that a venture into one of these areas could take a more conservative slant: Musk moved Tesla corporate headquarters to Texas and moved to Texas himself shortly after that. 

ELON MUSK CRITICIZES US POLITICIANS BUT SILENT ON CHINESE HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES

In the past few days, Musk highlighted the Canadian truckers who gathered Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks, and lockdowns. 

On Sunday he tweeted a tongue-in-cheek photo with the caption "Taking a break from politics for a while. Here’s a nice photo of trucks." 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Any one of D'Souza's three options would present a sizeable challenge for Musk, but he has not shied away from difficult tasks: He famously won a bet that he could build the world’s largest lithium-ion battery within 100 days to help blackout-plagued South Australia. 