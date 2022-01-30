Elon Musk tweets interest in buying media outlets

Elon Musk has responded to criticism over how he uses his money by noting that there are some "interesting ideas" for possible future projects, including the purchase of a media network.

The world’s richest man remains active on social media, responding to messages and memes on a whim while posting his own. His responses sometimes get him into trouble, such as when his tweet about possibly taking Tesla private amounted to securities fraud.

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza tweeted at Musk to talk about the kind of change he could affect, including "the political and cultural landscape."

"Buy and take over a major social media platform," D’Souza tweeted. "Acquire or create a TV network like ABC, NBC or CBS3."

He also suggested creating a "world-class online university" with no tuition.

Musk picked this tweet and responded, "Interesting ideas."

Musk has already affected major change in the world through his investments and developments through Tesla and SpaceX, but any one of D’Souza’s suggestions could provide a greater cultural influence.

And Musk’s recent moves for his companies would suggest that a venture into one of these areas could take a more conservative slant: Musk moved Tesla corporate headquarters to Texas and moved to Texas himself shortly after that.

In the past few days, Musk highlighted the Canadian truckers who gathered Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks, and lockdowns.

On Sunday he tweeted a tongue-in-cheek photo with the caption "Taking a break from politics for a while. Here’s a nice photo of trucks."

Any one of D'Souza's three options would present a sizeable challenge for Musk, but he has not shied away from difficult tasks: He famously won a bet that he could build the world’s largest lithium-ion battery within 100 days to help blackout-plagued South Australia.