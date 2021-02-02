Tesla recalling 135k cars for touchscreen safety defect
Failing display can disable several vital systems
Tesla will recall up to 134,951 vehicles due to a potential premature failure of their central touchscreen displays that can pose several safety risks.
The automaker was pressured by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to take the action after receiving 12,000 complaints about the issue.
The backup camera, window defroster and turn signal indicator all rely on the display, which has been found to have a shorter lifetime than expected.
The problem has been tracked to an embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC) that requires the instillation of a new daughterboard to fix.
Certain 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles are affected. More recent models feature a different microcontroller design for the display that has not been found to be problematic.
The recall is scheduled to begin March 30. Owners of cars covered by the action will be notified by Tesla or can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not commented on the recall, but following the news tweeted that he is "Off Twitter for a while."