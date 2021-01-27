New, faster Tesla Model S and X revealed and already in production

Tesla used the occasion of its full-year 2020 earnings call on Wednesday to introduce thoroughly updated versions of its flagship Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

Both feature refreshed exterior designs and all-new interiors that include rectangular steering wheels similar to the one used in the Cybertruck prototype, landscape-oriented central displays and a screen for the back seat passengers.

Tesla raised the entry-level price of the Model S from $69,420 to $79,990 and increased the range from 402 miles to 412 miles, but the big news is the addition of a new $119,990 Plaid performance version that promises to be the quickest production car ever made.

Tesla says it will be capable of accelerating to 60 mph in under 1.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 200 mph and covering 390 miles per charge. A Plaid+ will be added later in the year with 520 miles of range.

The Model X gets the same mechanical updates and is priced at $89,990 and $119,990 for the Plaid version, but will not be offered in Plaid+.

CEO Elon Musk said production of the new cars has already begun and deliveries will begin in February, although the Tesla website has it listed as March.

Musk also updated the production forecast for the Cybertruck, which will be built at a new factory in Texas, saying that he hopes to deliver a “couple” of the stainless steel pickups by the end of the year, but that volume production won’t begin until sometime in 2022.

Tesla is also aiming to have the first Semi tractors on the road in late 2021, but did not provide details on where it will be produced.