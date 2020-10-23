Tesla raising ‘Full Self-Driving’ price to $10G, warns it may do ‘the worst thing at the worst time’

He warned you.

Tesla has released a beta update to its so-called Full Self-Driving feature that allows it to control a car on city streets, reacting to traffic lights and road signs, and will be raising the price by $2,000 to $10,000 on Oct. 29.

CEO Elon Musk had previously said that the cost of the option would continually increase as more functionality is added. The update is being made available to a group of current U.S. owners considered “expert, careful” drivers that were handpicked by the automaker. A subscription-style 'rental' plan for the software is also in the works. He initially said the change would occur on Oct. 26, but added that it was being delayed.

Full Self-Driving was previously able to control a car on highways, including passing other vehicles, self-park and slowly drive-through parking lots to pick up its owner using a smartphone app.

The update comes with the warning that Full Self-Driving “may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road.”

Videos posted online by owners depict its capabilities and limitations.

Tesla often relies on its network of owners to test and develop new features by collecting data from the vehicles.

"NHTSA has been briefed on Tesla’s new feature, which represents an expansion of its existing driver assistance system. The agency will monitor the new technology closely and will not hesitate to take action to protect (the) public against unreasonable risks to safety," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told Reuters.

