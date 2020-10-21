Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla posts record results, ‘next phase of growth’ in focus

Capacity of Model 3 / Model Y boosted to 500,000 units a year

close
Tesla hits $8.77 billion in revenue during its ‘blowout’ third quarter. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Tesla 3Q earnings beats the street

Tesla hits $8.77 billion in revenue during its ‘blowout’ third quarter. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

Tesla scored a record-setting quarter Wednesday, notching its fifth straight profitable quarter and delivering 139,300 vehicles during the third quarter, a new record for the carmaker.

Continue Reading Below

Tesla's numbers exceeded Wall Street expectations and CEO Elon Musk and his team say they are now "increasingly focused on our next phase of growth."

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.422.64+0.70+0.17%

Profits jumped 105% from the year-ago period to $0.76 per share, ahead of the $0.57 cent estimate, while total revenues climbed 39% to $8.77 billion, above the $8.36 billion that was expected.

Tesla shares have gained 405% this year.

This is a developing story. 